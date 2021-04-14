The Class 10 board exams have been cancelled and Class 12 board exams have been postponed

CBSE Board Exams 2021: The Class 10 board exams have been cancelled and Class 12 board exams have been postponed. Class 10 board results will be prepared on the basis of objective criterion developed by the board. Class 12 students will be given a fresh date sheet before the beginning of the papers.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and other senior education officials to discuss the CBSE board exams that were set to start from May 4.

The decision has been taken in response to the nationwide calls to cancel the CBSE board exams by the state ministers and the board exam students. The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to cancel the CBSE board exams 2021 and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote to the Centre requesting their postponement. Earlier, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had also urged the central government to cancel the CBSE 2021 exams.

Students had been campaigning online for the cancellation of CBSE board exams. They are demanding cancellation of offline papers or a postponement for now. While many suggested replacing upcoming board exams with online assignments, others had demanded that the board exams be held in an online mode.Over two lakh students have signed an online petition demanding cancellation of board exams.

The state ministers had supported the students’ request to postpone the CBSE Board exams.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia appealed to the Centre to cancel the exams saying the examination centres can become COVID-19 hotspots or super spreader events. They had called for alternative methods for assessment.

The Shiv Sena in Maharashtra had written to the education ministry, requesting the government to develop a national consensus and possibly reschedule Class 10 and 12 CBSE and other board exams.