CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Datesheet Released

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 date sheet today. The first Class 12 CBSE board paper will be English Elective and English Core on May 4, 2021. All the students who will be appearing in CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 can download the date sheet from the Board's official website cbse.gov.in. Class 12 board examinations will begin with English paper scheduled on May 4.

"The date sheet has been released nearly three months before so that students can make their study plan and overcome the problems faced during the pandemic," CBSE in an official notice said.

The class 12 exams will be held in two shifts to reduce the number of days of conducting exams. In the second shift exams of subjects which are not offered by students of schools situated abroad will be conducted.

How To Download Class 12 Datesheet:

Students can follow these steps to check the CBSE Board exam 2021 schedule for Class 12

Step 1: Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘new website’ section on the homepage and click on the CBSE date sheet link under the latest updates section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Select your class and click on the ‘download’ button

Step 5: The PDF file of the date sheet for CBSE 2021 board exams will be downloaded

Step 6: Read the date sheet and check the date of your exams carefully

Step 7: Take a print out of the date sheet for future reference

The CBSE practicals will be conducted in March and April by the affiliated schools in offline mode. Various states had reopened their schools in January after months of online classes in 2020. Few states have also announced the dates for pre-board exams and board exams practicals.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus

CBSE has released the Class 12 revised syllabus for each board examination on its website. The students must refer to it and prepare for the examinations. The authorities have given relaxation in the examination syllabus owing to the lack of regular school classes in 2020 due to pandemic.

Revised Physics syllabus

Revised Chemistry syllabus

Revised Mathematics syllabus

Revised Biology syllabus

Revised Accountancy syllabus

Revised Geography syllabus

Revised Economics syllabus

Revised Sociology syllabus

Revised History syllabus

CBSE Board Class 12 sample papers

The CBSE released Class 12 sample papers on cbseacademic.nic.in to help the students understand the board exam marking scheme and the question paper pattern. The board exam students can attempt those sample papers to prepare for the actual examination. It shall help them to understand the format of the question paper, important questions that are likely to be asked in the examination and finish the paper within the given time.

Along with the CBSE sample papers 2021, it has also released a separate marking scheme for each subject to tell about the weightage of different board syllabus topics.