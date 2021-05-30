CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Cancellation: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock SC to hear plea seeking CBSE board exam cancellation tomorrow

CBSE, ICSE board exam 2021: The Supreme Court of India will hear tomorrow, May 31, a plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Both the boards had earlier postponed exams for Class 12 students and are yet to arrive at a final decision in this regard. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari on May 28 asked petitioner Advocate Mamta Sharma to serve the advance copy of the petition to CBSE and CISCE and listed the matter for May 31, 11 am. The SC will also consider another plea filed by a Kerala Teacher against cancellation of these exams. Get latest updates about 12th board exams through SMS/E-mail. Click here to Subscribe.

The plea seeking cancellation of 12th board exams had asked for an "objective methodology" instead of exams for announcing Class 12 results. During the previous hearing conducted through video-conferencing, Justice Maheshwari observed that the CBSE is likely to take a call on this issue on June 1.

The petitioner told the bench that the top court can take suo motu cognisance on the issue. “Be optimistic. May be by Monday some resolution will be there. Let us have it on Monday,” the bench said in response.

The CBSE and CISCE are mulling various options for Class 12 board exams, including cancellation and adopting alternative assessment, or exams in a reduced format, according to a report by PTI.

"While majority states have favoured the option proposed by the CBSE about shorter duration exams for major subjects in August, the COVID-19 situation is still being reviewed and cancellation of exams and marking students on basis of previous exams is still an option," PTI quoted an unnamed source as saying.

The two central boards are expected to make announcements for Class 12 students next week.

Meanwhile, students on Twitter are asking for cancellation of their board exams, using #cancelboardexam.