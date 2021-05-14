CBSE refutes Class 12th board exam cancellation news

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday refuted media reports which claimed that the board is likely to scrap Class 12 board exams. “It is clarified that no such decision has been taken regarding CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public,” CBSE said.

A petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the cancelation of CBSE Class 12 board exams. The plea prays for the results of students to be declared based on objective methodology this year. The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) exams for Class 12 that were slated to be held between May 4 to June 14 had been postponed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.