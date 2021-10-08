CBSE Class 12 Question Bank Released For All Subjects; Direct Links

CBSE Class 12 exam: Question bank released on cbseacademic.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 question bank on the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in. CBSE has released the question bank for all 12 subjects that are to be covered in the Class 12 board exams 2022.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here Recommended: Explore your Admission Chances in DU colleges. Check Now

Students who are going to appear for the Class 12 board exams this year can download the question bank and get an idea of types of questions that will be asked in the exams. CBSE question bank will help students in understanding the exam pattern, paper segmentation and other important aspects of the board exams.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE Class 12 Question Bank: Direct Links





CBSE had earlier released the sample question papers and marking scheme for Term 1 exams 2021-22. CBSE SQPs for various subjects of previous years are also available on the official website.

This year, CBSE is conducting board exams in two terms- Term 1 and Term 2. The Term 1 exam will be held between November and December 2021 and the board is expected to release a date sheet shortly. The board exams will be conducted within adoration of four to eight weeks.

CBSE has already declared the assessment criteria for this academic year and accordingly students will be marked on the basis of both internal and external evaluation.

CBSE Class 12 internal assessment will be done on the basis of end of topic or unit tests, exploratory activities, practicals or projects.

The board has provided the assessments, question banks, teacher training and other curriculums to its affiliated schools.

Schools will be required to adhere to the curriculum shared by the CBSE and students will be marked accordingly. Schools will also be required to upload the marks scored by the students to the online CBSE portal.