CBSE Term 1 LIVE: Class 12 Political Science Exam Today

CBSE Class 12 Political Science exam today; live updates (representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students will appear for the Class 12 Political Science exam today, December 17. The exam for the CBSE Class 12 Political Science paper will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm. As per CBSE’s new guidelines, students appearing for the exam will have to get inside the exam centre by 10:45 am and late students will be frisked properly. Students will get 20 minutes of reading time and paper will be conducted on the OMR sheet.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card to the exam centre and students will have to adhere to all Covid guidelines mentioned on the admit card. CBSE Class 12 term 1 Political Science exam will end at 1 pm and paper analysis and students’ reactions will be made available soon after.

The board on Thursday, December 15, said it has decided to stop the physical evaluation of OMR answer sheets at the exam centres on the day of test itself for the ongoing classes 10 and 12 board examinations. The decision will come in effect from December 16, it said.