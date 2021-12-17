CBSE Term 1 LIVE: Class 12 Political Science Exam Today
CBSE Class 12 Exam LIVE: Class 12 Political Science exam today. Follow updates on CBSE exam sample paper, exam guidelines, answer key, exam analysis here.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students will appear for the Class 12 Political Science exam today, December 17. The exam for the CBSE Class 12 Political Science paper will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm. As per CBSE’s new guidelines, students appearing for the exam will have to get inside the exam centre by 10:45 am and late students will be frisked properly. Students will get 20 minutes of reading time and paper will be conducted on the OMR sheet.
Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.
Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card to the exam centre and students will have to adhere to all Covid guidelines mentioned on the admit card. CBSE Class 12 term 1 Political Science exam will end at 1 pm and paper analysis and students’ reactions will be made available soon after.
The board on Thursday, December 15, said it has decided to stop the physical evaluation of OMR answer sheets at the exam centres on the day of test itself for the ongoing classes 10 and 12 board examinations. The decision will come in effect from December 16, it said.
Live updates
CBSE Class 12 Exam LIVE: Class 12 Political Science exam today. Follow updates on CBSE exam sample paper, exam guidelines, answer key, exam analysis here.
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2021-22 Term 1
CBSE Political Science Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 With Answers
Political Science Class 12 Sample Paper: Direct Link
CBSE Political Science Class 12 Sample Paper 2021-22 With Answers: Direct Link
Syllabus Of Political Science Class 12 CBSE 2020-21
Download syllabus of Political Science Class 12 CBSE 2021-22: Click here
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Marking Scheme
As per the CBSE Class 12 Political Science sample paper pattern, students will be marked one mark for each question. No negative marks will be cut for wrong answers marked.
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Timings
CBSE Class 12 students will have to get inside the exam centre by 10:45 am and late students, the board says, will be frisked properly. Students will get 20 minutes of reading time to read the Political Science question paper and paper will start from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
- Reporting Time: 10:45 am
- Reading Time: 20 minutes
- Exam Start Time: 11:30 am
- Exam End Time: 1 pm
CBSE Term 1 Exam: Political Science Paper Pattern
As per the CBSE Political Science sample paper 2021, the question paper will have three sections -- A, B, and C. Section A and B will have 24 questions each in which 20 questions will be required to attempt in both the sections. Section C will have 12 questions in which 10 questions will have to be answered.
CBSE Class 12th Term 1 Political Science Exam Guidelines
Students will be provided with an OMR sheet to fill in the responses. Darken the circles as mentioned on the OMR sheet.
CBSE OMR sheet has space for 60 questions and students will have to fill the answers in correct serial only.
Students will be required to carry a black or blue ballpoint pen to darken the circles. CBSE has prohibited the use of pencil to darken the circle and the board will take action against any student found using pencil under ‘unfair means.’
Students will also be required to write a self-declaration in the provided space on the OMR sheet stating "I confirm that all particulars given above are correct" and sign in the running hand.
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Today
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam: As per the new guidelines released by the CBSE, students will have to get inside the Political Science exam hall by 10:45 am and late students will be frisked properly.