CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021: Lakhs of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 students are waiting for the final decision on their board exams. The exam had earlier been postponed, due to the COVID-19 situation in the country and a final decision will be taken by the board in June. “A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations,” the board had said. CBSE Class 10 exams have been cancelled.

According to some students, Class 12 final exams should also be cancelled, not postponed, as the COVID-19 situation in India is not suitable for holding exams. “It's so sad to see our own government being so ignorant towards our health. Please come up to a conclusion. The amount of stress we are going through is unimaginable,” one student said.

On the day when CBSE made announcements regarding Class 10, 12 board exams, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said while it is a “big relief for 30 lakh students”, “Class 12 students will be anxious over the rescheduling.” He suggested that Class 12 final exams should also be cancelled.

"Similar to what was done for Class 10 students, I appeal to the government to promote Class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment and pre-board exams. It is very important to stay at homes during these troubled times," Mr Sisodia had said.

Concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country in April-May, lakhs of Class 12 students have asked for exam cancellation.

A media report quoted a CBSE official as saying that the board may postpone the Class 12 exams, or cancel and adopt the assessment criteria announced for Class 10, if the exam could not be conducted in time.