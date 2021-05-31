CBSE, ICSE Class 12 Exams LIVE: Supreme Court Hearing On The Matter Today
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 and ICSE Board exam hearing in the Supreme Court will begin today at 11 am. In the CBSE Supreme Court hearing, the bench will consider the petition seeking to cancel Class 12 Board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 and ICSE Board exam hearing in the Supreme Court will begin today at 11 am. In the CBSE Supreme Court hearing, the bench will consider the petition seeking a directive to cancel Class 12 Board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari adjourned the hearing to May 31 asking the petitioner to serve advance copies of the petition to respondents including Centre, CBSE and ICSE. The court on May 28 said that the CBSE, the ICSE and the Centre should be represented in the hearing.
UPDATE: Admissions are open at Manipal (MAHE) Click here to start your application.
“Maybe by Monday there will be some resolution… Be optimistic. We will hear the matter on Monday,” the court had said.
The plea filed by Supreme Court Advocate Mamta Sharma asked for directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE board exam 2021 and ICSE Class 12 exams in the view of deadly coronavirus infection. In the plea, Ms Sharma has requested the apex court to CBSE and ICSE to declare the Class 12 result 2021 on the basis of ‘objective methodology’ within the specific time frame.
The Centre is expected to announce its final decision on CBSE Class 12 board exams tomorrow, June 1. After a high-level meeting held on May 23, the state governments had submitted their detailed suggestions on the proposal to conduct Class 12 exams by May 25. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had said that the Centre will take a decision soon and announce it at the earliest keeping students’ safety in mind.
Live updates
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 and ICSE Board exam hearing in the Supreme Court will begin today at 11 am. In the CBSE Supreme Court hearing, the bench will consider the petition seeking to cancel Class 12 Board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
#Cancelboardexam2021 Trends On Twitter
Lakhs of students in the last few months had demanded the authorities to cancel Class 12 board exams, as India battles a devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.
Students and parents have shared their views on Twitter using #cancelboardexams, #cancelboardexam2021, #boardexams2021, #BoardExams, #CBSE, #ICSE, #cancelExamsSaveStudent, #cancelExamsSaveStudent
CBSE Supreme Court Hearing: What Court Sadi
When the petitioner told the bench that the Supreme Court can take suo motu cognisance on the issue of Class 12 board exam cancellation, the bench said, “Be optimistic. May be by Monday some resolution will be there. Let us have it on Monday”.
CBSE Board Exam Class 12: CBSE Likely To Announce Decision Tomorrow
The Supreme Court on May 28 during the hearing also noted that the CBSE is likely to take a call on Class 12 exam on June 1.
CBSE Board Exam Cancellation: Matter Was Adjourned On May 28
A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari had adjourned the case on May 28 asking the petitioner to serve an advanced copy on the standing counsel for the CBSE and listed the matter on May 31 at 11 am.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: Another Plea Against The Cancellation
The Supreme Court will also consider the other petition filed by a Kerala teacher Tony Joseph, which argues that these Class 12 board exams should not be cancelled.
“Large section of educationalists and heads of institutions are in favour of conducting exams. Educational experts have opined that exams should not be cancelled and should be conducted using digital mediums,” the plea by Mr Joseph said.
The Supreme Court will hear the matter at 11 am.
A petition to cancel the CBSE board exam 2021 has been filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma.
Ms Sharma seeks a directive from the Supreme Court to cancel CBSE board exam 2021 and ICSE board exam 2021 conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The plea and also sought directions to devise an 'objective methodology' to declare the result within a specific timeframe.
CBSE Supreme Court Hearing Time
The Supreme Court will take up the matter at 11 am today. Advocate Mamta Sharma has sought a directive to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 in view of coronavirus infection spearing at an alarming rate.
CBSE Board 2021 Exam: Supreme Court Hearing Today
CBSE Supreme Court hearing on the plea seeking an order to cancel CBSE Class 12 Board exams 2021 will begin today at 11 am. Read Full Stort Here