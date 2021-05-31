CBSE Supreme Court hearing will begin today at 11 am.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 and ICSE Board exam hearing in the Supreme Court will begin today at 11 am. In the CBSE Supreme Court hearing, the bench will consider the petition seeking a directive to cancel Class 12 Board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari adjourned the hearing to May 31 asking the petitioner to serve advance copies of the petition to respondents including Centre, CBSE and ICSE. The court on May 28 said that the CBSE, the ICSE and the Centre should be represented in the hearing.

UPDATE: Admissions are open at Manipal (MAHE) Click here to start your application.



“Maybe by Monday there will be some resolution… Be optimistic. We will hear the matter on Monday,” the court had said.

The plea filed by Supreme Court Advocate Mamta Sharma asked for directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE board exam 2021 and ICSE Class 12 exams in the view of deadly coronavirus infection. In the plea, Ms Sharma has requested the apex court to CBSE and ICSE to declare the Class 12 result 2021 on the basis of ‘objective methodology’ within the specific time frame.

The Centre is expected to announce its final decision on CBSE Class 12 board exams tomorrow, June 1. After a high-level meeting held on May 23, the state governments had submitted their detailed suggestions on the proposal to conduct Class 12 exams by May 25. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had said that the Centre will take a decision soon and announce it at the earliest keeping students’ safety in mind.