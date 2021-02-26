CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Deleted Topics From Economics Syllabus

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Economics paper on May 25 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board has reduced the Class 12 Economics syllabus by 30 per cent. The topics that have been deleted from the CBSE 12 Economics syllabus must be noted by students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam.

The deleted portion of Class 12 will be applicable only for the board exam 2021. Students appearing in the exams are advised to check the CBSE reduced syllabus and keep track of all the changes made in the CBSE syllabus and plan their studies accordingly. The CBSE syllabus 2021 has been rationalised to the extent possible by keeping the core concepts.

To prepare well for CBSE Class 12 Economics exam, candidates must practise previous years' question papers and sample papers. The CBSE sample papers have been uploaded on the official website of CBSE.

Here's a list of deleted topics from the Economics syllabus

Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics

Unit 2: Money and Banking

Control of Credit through Bank Rate, CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and Reverse Repo Rate, Open Market Operations, Margin requirement.

Unit 5: Balance of Payments

Balance of payments deficit-meaning.

Determination of exchange rate in a free market.

Part B: Indian Economic Development

Unit 7: Current challenges facing Indian Economy

Growth of Education Sector in India alternative farming - organic farming

Infrastructure: Energy