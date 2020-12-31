  • Home
CBSE Classes 10, 12 Board Dates: Exams To Begin From May 4

CBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations will be held from May 4, 2020 to June 10, 2021. The practical examinations will begin from March 1.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 31, 2020 6:23 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

CBSE Classes 12 and 10 Board examinations will be held from May 4, 2021, to June 10, 2021. The practical examinations will begin from March 1, 2021. Class 12 board examination will be held in pen and paper mode at designated examination halls. Class 12 students can also check the official CBSE website cbse.nic.in for the full schedule of both theory and practical exams. Students are advised to take all precautions regarding the COVID-19 protocol.

Get live updates on CBSE Board Examinations Classes 10, 12 here

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced the CBSE Boards examination dates for Class 12 during his live session.

CBSE boards examination aspirants had been asking for the board examinations schedule for over a month.They had also complained of facing stress as they are clueless about the upcoming exams which would set course for their future career.

There were several live discussions conducted by the Education Minister on December 10, December 16 and December 22 to discuss CBSE Board examinations, engineering entrance examination JEE Main 2021 and medical entrance examination NEET 2021.

