CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper For 2022-23 Board Exam; Direct Link, Marking Scheme
CBSE Sample Paper 2023: The Biotechnology CBSE Class 12 sample papers will help students to prepare well for the board exams and know the format of the exam, topics and the type of questions.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CBSE 2023 board exam from February 15, 2023. In order to prepare well for the exam CBSE has made the sample papers and the marking schemes available on the official website. Students can download and practice from the sample paper through the official website -- cbseacademic.nic.in. The CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology sample paper includes the questions and the paper pattern in which the 2023 board exams will be conducted.
Recommended: Unlock Your Free JEE/NEET Preparation Dashboard. Join Now!
Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download
Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now
As per the CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology sample paper, the paper will include 33 questions. The maximum mark for the Biotechnology 2023 board exams is 70 and students will be provided with a total of three hours time duration to complete the paper.
CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper Direct Link
All questions in the Biotechnology question paper are compulsory to attend by the students. There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions and a student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.
CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2022-23: Marking Scheme Of Biotechnology
The Biotechnology sample question paper has a total of five sections-
- Section A contains 12 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and four assertion-reasoning-based questions of one mark each.
- Section B has five short answer questions of two marks each.
- Section C has seven short answer questions of three marks each.
- Section D has two case-based questions of four marks.
- Section E has three long answer questions of five marks each.