CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper For 2022-23 Board Exam; Direct Link, Marking Scheme

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Sample Paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CBSE 2023 board exam from February 15, 2023. In order to prepare well for the exam CBSE has made the sample papers and the marking schemes available on the official website. Students can download and practice from the sample paper through the official website -- cbseacademic.nic.in. The CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology sample paper includes the questions and the paper pattern in which the 2023 board exams will be conducted.

Recommended: Unlock Your Free JEE/NEET Preparation Dashboard. Join Now!

Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

As per the CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology sample paper, the paper will include 33 questions. The maximum mark for the Biotechnology 2023 board exams is 70 and students will be provided with a total of three hours time duration to complete the paper.

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Sample Paper Direct Link

All questions in the Biotechnology question paper are compulsory to attend by the students. There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions and a student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2022-23: Marking Scheme Of Biotechnology

The Biotechnology sample question paper has a total of five sections-