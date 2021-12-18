  • Home
CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper 2021 Live: Term 1 Exam Guidelines, Sample Paper

CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 1 Paper Live: The CBSE will today conduct the Class 12 board exam for the biology paper. The exam will begin at 11:30 am and end at 1 pm.

Dec 18, 2021

CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 1 Paper Live: The CBSE will today conduct the Class 12 board exam for the biology paper. The exam will begin at 11:30 am and end at 1 pm. Analysis of the CBSE Class 12 Biology exam by teachers and students will be available when the exam is over. Students can download sample questions, marking scheme and question bank from cbseacademic.nic.in.

Students must carry the CBSE term 1 admit card along with them. Use the admit card to fill details on the OMR sheet.

Use a blue or black ballpoint pen to fill the OMR sheet. Use of pencil is prohibited.

Follow CBSE Class 12 Biology paper exam 2021-22 live updates here.

Live updates

CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 1 Paper Live: The CBSE will today conduct the Class 12 board exam for the biology paper. The exam will begin at 11:30 am and end at 1 pm. Live Updates:

08:37 AM IST
Dec. 18, 2021

CBSE Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme

The Class 12 Biology question paper will have three compulsory sections -- A, B and C. As per the CBSE Class 12 Biology sample question paper, sections A and B will contain 24 questions each and Section C will only have 12 questions.

Candidates need to answer 20 questions each from sections A, B and from section C, only 10.

All questions will carry equal marks and no marks will be cut for wrong answers marked.



08:34 AM IST
Dec. 18, 2021

CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper 2021-22 Term 1

The CBSE will conduct Class 12 term 1 Biology exam today from 11:30 am to 1 pm. 

