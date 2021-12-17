  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Tomorrow; Details On Term 1 Sample Question, Paper Pattern

CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Tomorrow; Details On Term 1 Sample Question, Paper Pattern

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam: CBSE Class 12 Biology sample papers and marking scheme are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 17, 2021 12:46 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021 LIVE: Class 12 Political Science Exam Begins; Analysis, Answer Key
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Today; Check Exam Guidelines, Tips
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam Live: Hindi Answer Key, Paper Analysis, Sample Papers
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Analysis: Paper Was 'Good, Balanced', Say Experts
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Hindi Exam 2021: Important Exam Day Instructions
CBSE Scraps Same Day Evaluation, Issues New Guidelines For Class 12 Exam
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Tomorrow; Details On Term 1 Sample Question, Paper Pattern
CBSE Biology term 1 exam tomorrow
New Delhi:

Students will appear for the Class 12 Biology paper in the first term of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams tomorrow, December 18. As a first, CBSE is holding the exams in two terms -- Term 1 and Term 2, this year and the term 1 CBSE board exams are being held for the 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus. As per the CBSE Biology sample paper pattern, the exams in term 1 will be held for 90 minutes.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Question papers in the term 1 exams, will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. CBSE Class 12 Biology sample papers and marking scheme are available at cbseacademic.nic.in. The term 1 CBSE exams for Class 12 has started on December 1 and will continue till December 22.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

The Class 12 Biology question paper will contain three sections. All the sections will be compulsory. While Section A and Section B will contain 24 questions each, Section C will only have 12 questions.

As per the CBSE sample paper Class 12 Biology 2021 with solution, only 20 questions each will have to be answered from Sections A, B and from Section C, only 10.

All questions will carry equal marks in the CBSE Class 12 Biology paper and no marks will be cut for wrong answers marked.

Biology Sample Paper Class 12 2021 With Solution: Direct Link

Cbseacademic.nic.in Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme: Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021 LIVE: Class 12 Political Science Exam Begins; Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021 LIVE: Class 12 Political Science Exam Begins; Analysis, Answer Key
IGNOU TEE December 2021: Exam Form Submission Deadline Extended
IGNOU TEE December 2021: Exam Form Submission Deadline Extended
Maharashtra State Board HSC, SSC Exams 2022 Offline In March-April: Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra State Board HSC, SSC Exams 2022 Offline In March-April: Varsha Gaikwad
AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021: Website Launched, Registration Soon
AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021: Website Launched, Registration Soon
TS Inter Result 2021: First Year Marks Memo Today; Official Website, Download Steps
TS Inter Result 2021: First Year Marks Memo Today; Official Website, Download Steps
.......................... Advertisement ..........................