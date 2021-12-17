CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Tomorrow; Details On Term 1 Sample Question, Paper Pattern

CBSE Biology term 1 exam tomorrow

Students will appear for the Class 12 Biology paper in the first term of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams tomorrow, December 18. As a first, CBSE is holding the exams in two terms -- Term 1 and Term 2, this year and the term 1 CBSE board exams are being held for the 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus. As per the CBSE Biology sample paper pattern, the exams in term 1 will be held for 90 minutes.

Question papers in the term 1 exams, will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. CBSE Class 12 Biology sample papers and marking scheme are available at cbseacademic.nic.in. The term 1 CBSE exams for Class 12 has started on December 1 and will continue till December 22.

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

The Class 12 Biology question paper will contain three sections. All the sections will be compulsory. While Section A and Section B will contain 24 questions each, Section C will only have 12 questions.

As per the CBSE sample paper Class 12 Biology 2021 with solution, only 20 questions each will have to be answered from Sections A, B and from Section C, only 10.

All questions will carry equal marks in the CBSE Class 12 Biology paper and no marks will be cut for wrong answers marked.

Biology Sample Paper Class 12 2021 With Solution: Direct Link

Cbseacademic.nic.in Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme: Direct Link