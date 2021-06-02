CBSE Class 12 Assessment Criteria May Take Around 2 Weeks: Board Secretary

CBSE Class 12 results will be announced before universities begin admissions, board secretary Anurag Tripathi said (representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s alternative assessment criteria for the cancelled Class 12 board exams will be framed after consultation with specialists, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi told NDTV. Mr. Tripathi said it may take the board around two weeks to decide. "Assessment criteria for Class12 students have not been decided yet...It may take around two weeks for us to decide how Class 12 students will be evaluated," Mr Tripathi said.

Earlier today, sources told NDTV that CBSE is considering two options – first, assessing students on the basis of their performances in Classes 10, 11 final exams, and Class 12 internal exams, and second, considering the Class 10 board exam results, and internal assessments in Class 12.

Mr Tripathi refused to comment on the Class 12 evaluation method but said there will be no injustice to any student.

The board is trying to do what is “best possible” during the Covid times and students who remain unhappy with their results, will have the option to take a special exam when the COVID situation improves, Mr Tripathi added.

Results of Class 12 will be announced before universities begin their admission process, Mr Tripathi has assured. Under normal circumstances, universities begin the admission process in August, he said.

#NDTVExclusive | "Our assessment criteria will ensure that students are evaluated properly. The criteria will be very objective": Anurag Tripathi, CBSE Secretary #cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/vM2dqwIxjo — NDTV (@ndtv) June 2, 2021

"We are making sure that students do not face any issues when it comes to results...Want to assure students that they will have their results before admissions to higher universities begin," the CBSE secretary said.

Recently, Rajeev Gupta, Chairman, Admission, University of Delhi, said that the undergraduate admission process is likely to begin in July.