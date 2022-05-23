CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Term 2 Exam Today; Reporting Time, Key Points

Class 12 Accountancy term 2 exam today

The CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam will be held today, May 23. The CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam will be held in line with the sample papers provided at the cbseacademic.ac.in. Students taking the CBSE board exams 2022 Accountancy in the term 2 will be required to carry admit cards, hand sanitiser to the exam centres. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms. CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams Live Updates

CBSE Class 12 term 2 Accountancy exam will be conducted for two hours from 10:30 am. Total 40 marks will be allotted for the Accountancy paper.

This Accountancy question paper comprises two parts – A and B. There are 12 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory. While Part A is compulsory for all candidates, Part B will have two internal options.

As per the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy question paper, four questions will be short answer type - 1 for two marks each, while four questions will be short answer type - 2 questions carrying three marks each.

Four questions will carry five marks each and will be long answer type questions.

There will be no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in three questions of three marks and one question of five marks.

The Class 12 CBSE term 2 exam is being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 Class 12 students have registered for the term 2 Class 12 exams.

The board will conduct the Class 10 term 2 Computer Application paper today. The CBSE term 2 exam timing is 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.