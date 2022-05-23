  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Term 2 Exam Today; Reporting Time, Key Points

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Term 2 Exam Today; Reporting Time, Key Points

CBSE Students taking the CBSE board exams 2022 Accountancy in the term 2 will be required to carry admit cards, hand sanitiser to the exam centres.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 23, 2022 8:16 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams LIVE: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Papers Today; Reporting Time, Important Guidelines
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Accountancy Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper
CBSE Term 2 Class 10th, 12th Exams For These Papers Today; Key Points For Students
CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 Live Updates: CBSE 12th Physics Exam Ends; Check Paper Analysis
CBSE 12th Physics Paper Analysis 2022: "Application Based, Balanced Paper"; Check Students' Reactions
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2022 Today; Important Instructions For Students
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Term 2 Exam Today; Reporting Time, Key Points
Class 12 Accountancy term 2 exam today
New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam will be held today, May 23. The CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam will be held in line with the sample papers provided at the cbseacademic.ac.in. Students taking the CBSE board exams 2022 Accountancy in the term 2 will be required to carry admit cards, hand sanitiser to the exam centres. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms. CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams Live Updates

Download Now: Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers. Download Here

Take Advantage of : Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in CBSE Board Exams 2022 . Download Now.

Latest: Last Minute Board Exams Revision/Study Tips that Actually Works, Get it Here

Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

CBSE Class 12 term 2 Accountancy exam will be conducted for two hours from 10:30 am. Total 40 marks will be allotted for the Accountancy paper.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

This Accountancy question paper comprises two parts – A and B. There are 12 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory. While Part A is compulsory for all candidates, Part B will have two internal options.

As per the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy question paper, four questions will be short answer type - 1 for two marks each, while four questions will be short answer type - 2 questions carrying three marks each.

Four questions will carry five marks each and will be long answer type questions.

There will be no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in three questions of three marks and one question of five marks.

The Class 12 CBSE term 2 exam is being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 Class 12 students have registered for the term 2 Class 12 exams.

The board will conduct the Class 10 term 2 Computer Application paper today. The CBSE term 2 exam timing is 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Click here for more Education News
cbse board exam 2022

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams LIVE: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Papers Today; Reporting Time, Important Guidelines
Live | CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams LIVE: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Papers Today; Reporting Time, Important Guidelines
ICSE Semester 2 Exam Ends Today With Class 10 Commercial Studies Paper
ICSE Semester 2 Exam Ends Today With Class 10 Commercial Studies Paper
CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Computer Application Exam Today; Key Points For Students
CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Computer Application Exam Today; Key Points For Students
Madrassa Word Should Cease To Exist, Schools Should Impart Modern Education: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Madrassa Word Should Cease To Exist, Schools Should Impart Modern Education: Himanta Biswa Sarma
CISCE To Conduct ICSE, ISC Exams Once A Year From 2023
CISCE To Conduct ICSE, ISC Exams Once A Year From 2023
.......................... Advertisement ..........................