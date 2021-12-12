CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Tomorrow; Sample Question, Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

CBSE Accountancy exam tomorrow, sample paper, marking scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Accountancy paper tomorrow, December 13. The board is holding the exams in two terms this year and the term 1 exam is being held for 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus. As per the CBSE Accountancy paper pattern, the exams in term 1 will be held for 90 minutes for a total of 40 marks.

Question papers in the term 1 exams, will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The term 1 CBSE exams for Class 12 has started on December 1 and will continue till December 22.

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

The Accountancy Class 12 question paper will contain three parts – 1, 2 and 3. Part 1 in the CBSE Accountancy paper is compulsory for all the students. While Part 2 and Part 3 will be on Analysis of Financial Statement and Computerized Accounting respectively. There will be internal choices in all the parts.

Part 1 will contain three Sections - A, B and C. While Section A has questions from 1 to 18 and Section B has questions from 19 to 36, students will have to attempt any 15 questions each in both the sections.

Part 1 Section C has questions from 37 to 41. Students will be required to attempt any four questions.

In Part 2, there will be two Sections – A and B. Section A has questions from 42 to 48, and students have to attempt any five questions, while Section B has questions from 49 to 55 and any six questions will have to be answered.

Part 3 contains two Sections – A and B. Section A has questions from 49 to 62, only five questions will have to answered and from Section B, only six.

All questions will carry equal marks in the Mathematics paper and there will not be any provision of negative marks.

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 Class 12 Accountancy: Direct Link

CBSE Accountancy Class 12 Marking Scheme: Direct Link

CBSE Accountancy Class 12 Question Bank: Direct Link