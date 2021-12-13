CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Today; Checklist For Students

CBSE Class 12th Accountancy exam today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 accountancy exam today from 11:30 am. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card to the exam centre and students will have to adhere to all Covid guidelines mentioned on the admit card. CBSE Class 12 term 1 exam will end at 1 pm and paper analysis and reaction will be shared by the students and teachers soon.

As per the CBSE Class 12 sample paper, Class 12 accounts question paper will contain three parts – 1, 2 and 3. Part 1 is compulsory for all the students. Part 2 and Part 3 will be on Analysis of Financial Statement and Computerized Accounting respectively. Part 1 will contain three Sections - A, B and C. While Section A has questions from 1 to 18 and Section B has questions from 19 to 36, students will have to attempt any 15 questions each in both the sections.Section C has questions from 37 to 41. Students will be required to attempt any four questions.

CBSE Term 1 Accounts Exam Guidelines