CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Today; Checklist For Students
CBSE Term 1 Exams: Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card to the exam centre and students will have to adhere to all Covid guidelines mentioned on the admit card.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 accountancy exam today from 11:30 am. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card to the exam centre and students will have to adhere to all Covid guidelines mentioned on the admit card. CBSE Class 12 term 1 exam will end at 1 pm and paper analysis and reaction will be shared by the students and teachers soon.
As per the CBSE Class 12 sample paper, Class 12 accounts question paper will contain three parts – 1, 2 and 3. Part 1 is compulsory for all the students. Part 2 and Part 3 will be on Analysis of Financial Statement and Computerized Accounting respectively. Part 1 will contain three Sections - A, B and C. While Section A has questions from 1 to 18 and Section B has questions from 19 to 36, students will have to attempt any 15 questions each in both the sections.Section C has questions from 37 to 41. Students will be required to attempt any four questions.
CBSE Term 1 Accounts Exam Guidelines
- Students will be provided with an OMR sheet to fill in the responses. Darken the circles as mentioned on the OMR sheet.
- Students will be required to carry a black or blue ballpoint pen to darken the circles. CBSE has prohibited the use of pencil to darken the circle and the board will take action against any student found using pencil under ‘unfair means.’
- As per the CBSE’s COVID-19 guidelines, students will be required to follow social distancing, wear mask, use sanitiser among other guidelines as mentioned on the CBSE admit card.
- CBSE OMR sheet has space for 60 questions and students will have to fill the answers in correct serial only.
- Students will also be required to write a self-declaration in the provided space on the OMR sheet stating "I confirm that all particulars given above are correct" and sign in the running hand.