CBSE Class 12 2021 Maths Exam On December 6; Check Syllabus, Sample Paper

CBSE Class 12 mathematics paper will be conducted on December 6. Students appearing for the examination can check and practice the CBSE Class 12 sample question papers and additional practice papers to get well-versed with the new objective type question based exam pattern.

According to the CBSE Class 12 Sample Question Paper (SQP), Maths paper will comprise three sections- A, B and C. Section A and B will have 20 questions in which 16 questions will be mandatory in each section. Section C will have 10 questions in which eight questions will be mandatory to attempt. CBSE has released the Class 12 Maths sample question papers and syllabus on the official website.

All in all, the CBSE Maths question paper will contain 40 questions of one mark each. There is no provision of negative marking in CBSE Class 12 board exam.

CBSE Class 12 2021 Maths Sample Paper 2021: Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 2021 Maths Syllabus 2021: Direct Link

Students can also check and download sample papers at cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE will conduct Class term 1 maths exam on MCQ-based questions and students will be provided with OMR sheets to fill in the correct response. Students will also be required to fill in the correct response on the box given ahead of the circles. CBSE will consider the answer filled in the box as final response of the student.

According to the CBSE Class 12 date sheet, there is no gap between board exams from December 6 to 11. Students will get a day gap for the accountancy exam.

