CBSE Class 11 Admission: Students who did not have Maths Standard paper in Class 10 can still opt for the subject in Class 11

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed students who have opted for Basic Mathematics in Class 10 this year, to opt for the subject in Class 11 without having to write the Standard version of the paper later. This relaxation in policy has been prompted by the sharp rise in cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The relaxation is only for the current academic year.

“Exemption has again been extended to permit Mathematics in Class 11, if a student has offered Mathematics Basic (241) in Class 10,” the board has said.

The CBSE had for the first time introduced two-level Maths (Standard and Basic) in Class 10 in 2019. Basic Maths is for those who do not want to pursue the subject further and the Standard Maths is for those who want to study Mathematics as a subject in Classes 11 and 12. The new concept was introduced to ease the burden on those students who do not wish to pursue Mathematics in higher classes.

According to the rules, those who wish to continue Mathematics as a subject in Classes 11 and 12 need to pass the Mathematics Standard paper in Class 10.

In case a student changed their mind later and decided they did want to study Maths in Class 11 after all, they had to appear for the Class 10 Standard Mathematics paper in the compartment exams.

In a notification issued on August 6, 2020, CBSE said: “Because of spread of Covid-19 and thus the delay in the conduct of the compartment examination 2020, it has been decided that students who have appeared for mathematics (basic) in class 10 exams and are desirous of pursuing mathematics in class 11, can opt for it.”

“Before permitting mathematics in class 11 to such students, the head of the institution should be satisfied that the student has the aptitude and ability to pursue mathematics,” it added.