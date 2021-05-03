CBSE Class 11 Admission Criteria: Important Points To Know

CBSE Class 11 admission criteria

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Saturday, May 1, has released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the students of cancelled Class 10 board exams will be evaluated. Along with the CBSE assessment rules and the manner in which schools will award marks to the students, the board’s document also has listed the Class 11 admission criteria.

CBSE has directed the schools to avoid streaming in Class 11. Earlier, students had to select one stream from Arts, Commerce or Science in Class 11. This year, students will be allowed to take any combination of subjects without any streaming.

“As per the scheme of studies of the Board, students are allowed to offer any combination of subjects without any streaming, hence, schools should also follow the same,” read the CBSE statement.

The board has allowed students who have opted for Basic Mathematics in Class 10 this year, to opt for the subject in Class 11 without having to write the Standard version of the paper later. This relaxation in policy has been prompted by the sharp rise in cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The relaxation is only for the current academic year.

“Exemption has again been extended to permit Mathematics in Class 11 if a student has offered Mathematics Basic (241) in Class 10,” the board has said.

Students who fail to qualify CBSE Class 10 board examinations on the basis of the evaluation criteria will also be permitted to continue with their Class 11 without seating for the compartment examinations.

“In case, student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, she/he may be allowed to continue in Class 11 till the declaration of result of compartment examination by CBSE,” the board added.

The compartment examination will be conducted by the school when the situation arising out of COVID-19 normals. As per the CBSE document, the compartment exam would be an objective paper based on sample papers shared by CBSE. Schools will have the discretion to hold the compartment exam in online or offline mode, depending on the situation.