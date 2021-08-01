CBSE Class 10th Result 2021: Direct Link To Download Roll Number

  • Home
CBSE Class 10 result 2021 will be declared by next week, according to board officials. To check CBSE 10th results from the official website, cbseresults.nic.in, students will need to use their roll numbers.

Education | Updated: Aug 1, 2021 8:50 am IST

CBSE Class 10 roll number finder 2021: Direct link
Image credit: cbse.gov.in
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 10 result 2021 will be declared by next week, according to board officials. To check CBSE 10th results from the official website, cbseresults.nic.in, students will need to use their roll numbers. Students who don’t know their roll numbers can download it from cbse.gov.in. The board has introduced a tab roll number finder 2021’ on the main website where students can provide some personal information and search their Class 10 roll numbers.

CBSE Class 10 result 2021 will also be available on DigiLocker and UMANG apps. In all platforms, the roll number is required to download Class 10 result.

CBSE Class 10 roll number download link

  1. Go to cbse.gov.in

  2. Scroll down and click on ‘Roll Number Finder 2021’

  3. Select a server

  4. Click on ‘Continue’ on the next page

  5. Select ‘Class 10’

  6. Enter your name, mother’s name, father’s name and your date of birth

  7. Click on ‘Search Data’ to find your CBSE 10th roll number

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date And Time

There is no official confirmation yet on when CBSE Class 10 result 2021 will be available. However, CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, after Class 12 results, said results for Class 10 students may be declared next week.

"We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week," Mr Bhardwaj told ANI, but did not confirm the date and time for Class 10 board results.

