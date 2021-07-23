  • Home
  • Education
  • "No Announcement": CBSE Official Refutes Rumours About Class 10 Result 2021

"No Announcement": CBSE Official Refutes Rumours About Class 10 Result 2021

CBSE 10th result 2021: A link, which seems to be for CBSE 10th result 2021 is circulating on social media. When asked if it is for results, the official said the link “must be” fake, as the “board has not made any announcement”.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 23, 2021 2:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: ICSE, ISC Result 2021 To Be Announced Tomorrow
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Exams Date For Private Candidates Announced
CBSE Classes 10, 12 Exams For Private Candidates In August-September
When Will CBSE 10th Result 2021 Be Declared? Students Seek Official Update
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date Update: What We Know So Far
CBSE, ICSE, UP Board Result Live Updates: 10th, 12th Results Date, Time, Latest News
CBSE "has not made any announcement” on results, according to the official

CBSE 10th result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not made any recent announcement about Class 10 results for 2021, a board official said. A link, which seems to be for CBSE 10th result 2021 is circulating on social media. When asked if it is for results, the official said the link “must be” fake, as the “board has not made any announcement”. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced ICSE and ISC result dates. CBSE students are also waiting for an update on their results.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here 

The link – https://cbseresults.nic.in/class10/Class10th21.htm – leads to a login window, where the required credentials are roll number, centre number, school number and admit card ID.

1627029497518

The official result notifications will be published on the CBSE websites – cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in – and result direct links will be displayed on cbseresults.nic.in, and other websites.

CBSE did not conduct board exams this year, considering the COVID-19 situation in India, and decided to follow an alternative scheme for the assessment of students. The assessment results were expected by July 20 but it has been delayed.

Many students have asked the board, and Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister for an update on CBSE Class 10 result 2021.

Apart from the official websites, CBSE results will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 CBSE 10th Result 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP Inter Results 2021 LIVE Update: BIEAP 2nd Year Results Today, Important Details To Check
Live | AP Inter Results 2021 LIVE Update: BIEAP 2nd Year Results Today, Important Details To Check
ICSE, ISC Result 2021: How To Resolve Disputes, Raise Objections
ICSE, ISC Result 2021: How To Resolve Disputes, Raise Objections
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: ICSE, ISC Result 2021 To Be Announced Tomorrow
Live | CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: ICSE, ISC Result 2021 To Be Announced Tomorrow
ICSE, ISC Result 2021 Date, Time Announced; CBSE 10th Result 2021 Likely Soon
ICSE, ISC Result 2021 Date, Time Announced; CBSE 10th Result 2021 Likely Soon
ICSE, ISC Board Results To Be Announced Tomorrow At 3 PM
ICSE, ISC Board Results To Be Announced Tomorrow At 3 PM
.......................... Advertisement ..........................