CBSE "has not made any announcement” on results, according to the official

CBSE 10th result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not made any recent announcement about Class 10 results for 2021, a board official said. A link, which seems to be for CBSE 10th result 2021 is circulating on social media. When asked if it is for results, the official said the link “must be” fake, as the “board has not made any announcement”. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced ICSE and ISC result dates. CBSE students are also waiting for an update on their results.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here

Has CBSE class 10 results released? I was checking casually got this.. plz confirm.. I am though class 12 student.. CBSE, #CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/4f7aHxtKJG — Ash (@ashybcci) July 23, 2021

The link – https://cbseresults.nic.in/class10/Class10th21.htm – leads to a login window, where the required credentials are roll number, centre number, school number and admit card ID.

The official result notifications will be published on the CBSE websites – cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in – and result direct links will be displayed on cbseresults.nic.in, and other websites.

CBSE did not conduct board exams this year, considering the COVID-19 situation in India, and decided to follow an alternative scheme for the assessment of students. The assessment results were expected by July 20 but it has been delayed.

Many students have asked the board, and Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister for an update on CBSE Class 10 result 2021.

Apart from the official websites, CBSE results will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in.