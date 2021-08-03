Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE 10th result 2021 date, time: Result today at cbseresults.nic.in (representational)

CBSE 10th result 2021 date, time: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2021 will be declared today at 12 noon, the board has confirmed through the official Twitter page, CBSE HQ. The result will be available individually and school-wise on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in. Students can download results using roll number and other details, and schools can download it using their login details. Those who don’t know their roll numbers can use the roll number finder at cbseresults.nic.in. A CBSE official on July 30 , after Class 12 results, said the board will try to deliver Class 10 results by next week.

Like Class 12 result, the board will provide prior information about CBSE Class 10 result 2021 date and time. Students will also get the results on digilocker.gov.in, the DigiLocker app and the UMANG app.

Follow this blog for updates on CBSE Class 10th result 2021 date and time: