CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE 10th Result Today At 12 PM
CBSE 10th result 2021 latest news: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2021 will be declared today at 12 noon, the board has confirmed through the official Twitter page, CBSE HQ. The result will be available at cbseresults.nic.in.
CBSE 10th result 2021 date, time: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2021 will be declared today at 12 noon, the board has confirmed through the official Twitter page, CBSE HQ. The result will be available individually and school-wise on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in. Students can download results using roll number and other details, and schools can download it using their login details. Those who don’t know their roll numbers can use the roll number finder at cbseresults.nic.in. A CBSE official on July 30 , after Class 12 results, said the board will try to deliver Class 10 results by next week.
Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!
Like Class 12 result, the board will provide prior information about CBSE Class 10 result 2021 date and time. Students will also get the results on digilocker.gov.in, the DigiLocker app and the UMANG app.
Follow this blog for updates on CBSE Class 10th result 2021 date and time:
Live updates
CBSE 10th result 2021 date, time news: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result will be available individually and school-wise on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in. Other websites and apps for CBSE results is digilocker.gov.in, DigiLocker app and UMANG app.
List Of Official Websites For CBSE Class 10 Result 2021
These are the websites for CBSE Class 10 result 2021:
- Official result websites: cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in
- Official result notification: cbse.gov.in
- DigiLocker CBSE result: digilocker.gov.in
CBSE 10th Result 2021 New Update Time
The link to download CBSE Class 10 result 2021 will be activated on the board website – cbseresults.nic.in after 12 pm. Like Class 12 results, the board will also release school-wise result.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Release Date, Timing
CBSE 10th result 2021 date: August 3
CBSE 10th result 2021 time: 12 pm
CBSE Class 10 Result Date And Time Announced
CBSE Class 10 result 2021 will be announced today at 12 pm, the board has confirmed on its official Twitter page: CBSE HQ. Here's the CBSE 10th result 2021 date and time.
CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon.#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/LJU1MUaB4Z— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 3, 2021
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date And Time
CBSE 10th result date and time will be announced on the 'CBSE HQ' Twitter page, like Class 12 results. The results are expected anytime this week.