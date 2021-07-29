CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result “Soon”, Latest Updates
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results will be declared on the official websites, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results will be declared on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in – and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app. CBSE on July 28 said results are coming soon but did not give a date or time. As per previous years’ trends, Class 12 results may be announced first, and Class 10 after a day or two. Deadline for CBSE 12th results is July 31. CBSE 12th result 2021 live
Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to give a result update. Over the last few days, some CBSE Class 10 students have said on social media that they do not have roll number, which was required to download results in previous years. The board may introduce a new method this year.
CBSE Class 10th result 2021 live updates:
Live updates
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results will be declared on the official websites, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. Live updates:
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Using Roll Number
Some students on Twitter are saying they don't have roll numbers this year, as the board exams were cancelled. The roll number is required to check CBSE Class 10 results. However, the process may be changed this year.
Register On DigiLocker To Get CBSE 10th Result 2021
Students should register themselves on digilocker.gov.in or the app to access their results. These are the steps they need to follow:
- Click on the registration option on the homepage
- Enter your name, date of birth and other personal details
- Enter your mobile number
- Create a 6-digit security pin
- Enter your email ID, Aadhaar number and submit.
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Will Be First-Of-Its-Kind
The board is going to declare CBSE Class 10 result without any exam for the first time. Understandable, students are curious than ever and they are asking the board to declare results at the earliest.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021: What CBSE Said About Results
The CBSE has used two personalities from Amazon Prime show Family Man, and said the results will be declared soon.
Don't be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent.#StayCalm #StayHopeful#CBSEResults #CBSE— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 28, 2021
cc @BajpayeeManoj @rajndk @Suparn @sharibhashmi @sumank pic.twitter.com/M0WaXGiCib