CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result “Soon”, Latest Updates

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE 10th result 2021 date and time (representational)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results will be declared on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in – and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app. CBSE on July 28 said results are coming soon but did not give a date or time. As per previous years’ trends, Class 12 results may be announced first, and Class 10 after a day or two. Deadline for CBSE 12th results is July 31. CBSE 12th result 2021 live

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to give a result update. Over the last few days, some CBSE Class 10 students have said on social media that they do not have roll number, which was required to download results in previous years. The board may introduce a new method this year.

