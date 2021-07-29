  • Home
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result “Soon”, Latest Updates

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results will be declared on the official websites, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 29, 2021 9:55 am IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE 10th result 2021 date and time (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results will be declared on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in – and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app. CBSE on July 28 said results are coming soon but did not give a date or time. As per previous years’ trends, Class 12 results may be announced first, and Class 10 after a day or two. Deadline for CBSE 12th results is July 31. CBSE 12th result 2021 live

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to give a result update. Over the last few days, some CBSE Class 10 students have said on social media that they do not have roll number, which was required to download results in previous years. The board may introduce a new method this year.

CBSE Class 10th result 2021 live updates:

Live updates

09:55 AM IST
July 29, 2021

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Using Roll Number

Some students on Twitter are saying they don't have roll numbers this year, as the board exams were cancelled. The roll number is required to check CBSE Class 10 results. However, the process may be changed this year. 



09:44 AM IST
July 29, 2021

Register On DigiLocker To Get CBSE 10th Result 2021

Students should register themselves on digilocker.gov.in or the app to access their results. These are the steps they need to follow:

  • Click on the registration option on the homepage
  • Enter your name, date of birth and other personal details
  • Enter your mobile number
  • Create a 6-digit security pin
  • Enter your email ID, Aadhaar number and submit. 
09:35 AM IST
July 29, 2021

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Will Be First-Of-Its-Kind

The board is going to declare CBSE Class 10 result without any exam for the first time. Understandable, students are curious than ever and they are asking the board to declare results at the earliest. 

09:30 AM IST
July 29, 2021

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021: What CBSE Said About Results

The CBSE has used two personalities from Amazon Prime show Family Man, and said the results will be declared soon. 

