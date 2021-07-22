CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Date Latest Updates
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 date and time latest news: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result will be declared on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in – and other platforms like DigiLocker and the UMANG app.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 latest news live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result will be declared on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in – and other platforms like DigiLocker and the UMANG app. As per previous year’s trends, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to declare CBSE 10th result 2021 on his official social media pages after which the board will activate result links on the official website. For the second year in a row, CBSE Class 10 results will be published without a merit list.
This year, for the first time in the history of the board, there was no board exam. The centre had decided to cancel both Class 10 and Class 12 exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lakhs of CBSE students are waiting for their Class 10 results, and an official confirmation of the date and time by the board. Many have taken to social media to ask the Education Minister and the board about CBSE Class 10th result 2021 date and time.
Follow CBSE Class 10 result 2021 live updates here
Live updates
2 Ways To Download CBSE 10th Result 2021 On DigiLocker
Last year, there were two ways to download CBSE Class 10 result from DigiLocker. The first method was to use the roll number. A link to download CBSE result with roll numbers was activated on the result day (Check here). The second method was to directly download mark sheets from DigiLocker, where the login credentials are registered mobile number, aadhar number, etc.
Can You Download CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Without Roll Number?
To download CBSE 10th result 2021 from cbseresults.nic.in, students may need their roll number. However, if a student does not have access to his or her roll number, there is another way. On the result day, go to digilocker.gov.in and click on CBSE under the education section. Mark sheets will be available there, which can be downloaded using the mobile number registered with CBSE. Alternatively, you can also download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store on an Android phone, or from the App Store on an iOS device.
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Official Update
Many have requested the Education Minister for an official update on CBSE Class 10 result 2021 date and time. He is expected to announce the results.
How To Download CBSE Class 10 Result 2021
CBSE Class 10th result download from cbseresults.nic.in:
- Go to the board website.
- On the homepage, click on the result link.
- Login with roll number, registration number, or other required details.
- Result will be displayed on the next page. Download and take a printout.