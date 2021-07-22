CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Date Latest Updates

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE 10th result 2021 will be declared at cbseresults.nic.in, DigiLocker and other digital platforms (representational)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 latest news live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result will be declared on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in – and other platforms like DigiLocker and the UMANG app. As per previous year’s trends, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to declare CBSE 10th result 2021 on his official social media pages after which the board will activate result links on the official website. For the second year in a row, CBSE Class 10 results will be published without a merit list.

This year, for the first time in the history of the board, there was no board exam. The centre had decided to cancel both Class 10 and Class 12 exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lakhs of CBSE students are waiting for their Class 10 results, and an official confirmation of the date and time by the board. Many have taken to social media to ask the Education Minister and the board about CBSE Class 10th result 2021 date and time.

