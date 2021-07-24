CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: Students Wait For Updates, ICSE Result This Afternoon

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE 10th result 2021, CBSE Class 10 result date and time latest news (representational)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021: As ICSE, ISC results are set to be declared at 3 pm today, CBSE students are waiting for an update on their results. A link for CBSE Class 10th result 2021 is doing rounds on social media, but a board official has confirmed no official result announcement has been made yet by the board. Another state board, RBSE, is announcing Class 12 results this afternoon.

As far as CBSE 12th result 2021 is concerned, it can be expected any time after tomorrow, as July 25 is the deadline set by the board for schools for rationalisation of marks.

CBSE 10th result 2021 official updates will be available at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can also follow social media pages of the board and of Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister, for news on CBSE Class 10 result 2021.

CBSE 10th result 2021, CBSE Class 10 result date and time updates here: