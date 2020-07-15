Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 Today At Cbseresults.nic.in, UMANG App

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will declare CBSE 10th result 2020 today. More than 15 lakh students will get their CBSE Class 10 result on the official website of the board, cbse.nic.in. Results will also be available on results.gov.in, However, if the official websites crash due to heavy traffic, alternative options like SMS, IVRS, and the UMANG app can be used to view results.

Students will be able to view their CBSE 10th Result by using their roll number, centre number, school number and admit card number as login credentials.

This year, both CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE had earlier announced an alternative assessment scheme for results.

Students who have appeared for exams in more than three subjects will be awarded avarage marks of three best performing subjects, for the cancelled papers. Students who appeared in three subjects will be given average marks obtained in the best two subjects, for the subjects whose examinations were cancelled.

For students who have appeared only in one or two examinations, results have been evaluated based on practical work and class projects.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: How To Check

CBSE 10th results will be available on the official result portal cbseresults.nic.in. Different private portals may also CBSE Class 10 results. However, candidates should check their results on the official website for authentication. To check CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 from the official websites, follow these steps:

Go to the official CBSE results portal at cbseresults.nic.in Click on the ‘CBSE 10th results’ link. It will redirect you to the login window. Enter your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID Submit and download CBSE 10th result.

Marksheet and certificates of CBSE result will be available on the DigiLocker website and app, which can be accessed by phone numbers registered with CBSE.