CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2022: Term 1 Papers From November 30

CBSE Class 10 exam to be held from November 30

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 Class 10: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Class 10 term 1 board exam 2022 according to which papers will begin on November 30 and end on December 11. The board has divided the final exam into two terms this year. The second term is scheduled for March-April, 2022. Each term will cover 50 per cent of the syllabus.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!

Class 10 date sheet for nine major subjects has been released and papers are scheduled to begin from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Social Science will be the first paper which will be held on November 30 followed by Science, on December 2. Home Science paper will be held on December 3 followed by Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic which will be held on December 4.

The Computer Applications paper is scheduled on December 8 followed by Hindi Course- A and Hindi Course- B. Last exam will be English (Language and Literature) on December 11.

The board will not announce results as pass, fail or essential repeat at the end of term 1. The final result will be available at the end of term 2 exams.

In term 1 exam, students will be asked only objective-type questions but the second term exam will have both objective and subjective type questions.

Before the term-1 exam ends, schools will complete practical exams, internal assessment and project work.