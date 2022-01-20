CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: How To Download CBSE 10th, 12th Results

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE term 1 Class 10, Class 12 result updates (representational)

CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) is expected to share an update regarding Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exam results soon. While there is no confirmation yet on CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 results yet, a board official had earlier told Careers360 that the board will review the evaluation process in the third week of January. When released, CBSE result scorecards will be available at cbseresults.nic.in.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Though the CBSE official did not provide any information regarding term 1 result date and time, he said it depends on the COVID-19 situation.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

"The COVID-19 pandemic situations put an impact on the evaluation process, we are trying our best to announce the result soon. Can't confirm the result date now, as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations," the official said.

Apart from cbseresults.nic.in, there are some other ways to download CBSE Class 10, 12 results. Let’s have a look.

How To Download CBSE Term1 Result 2021-22

From cbseresults.nic.in:

On the result day, visit the CBSE website. Click on the link for secondary or senior secondary term 1 results. Enter roll number and school number on the login window. Download the scorecards.

From results.gov.in:

Go to the result website and look for CBSE result links. Click on the result link and enter the required information. Login to download the scorecards.

The results may also be available on the DigiLocker app and website – digilocker.gov.in – and the UMANG app. Candidates can download one of the two apps and create accounts to get their results.

As seen in the past years, the CBSE result website may not load properly on the result day. In such a situation, students can try these alternative methods to get their results.