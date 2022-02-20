CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 Expected Next Week? Here's What We Know

CBSE term 1 result expected this week at cbseresults.nic.in

Although there is no official update as to when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the term 1 Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can expect it next week. The CBSE term 1 result date will be announced on the cbse.gov.in website. Students will be able to access and download the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result scorecards on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. CBSE LIVE UPDATES

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

A board official earlier told Careers360 that the CBSE Classes 10, 12 term 1 exam results are likely to be announced by February 20.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE will not release Class 10, 12 term 1 board exam results as pass, fail or essential repeat and the final result of CBSE 2021-22 board exam will be announced at the end of term 2. The CBSE term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the final result, and no students will be marked failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams

Although students were not able to send discrepancies on the question paper directly to CBSE, the board had earlier said that schools could send feedback on question papers to the board. CBSE will take into consideration the feedback sent by schools while preparing the Class 10 and 12 term 1 results.

The question papers in the term 1 CBSE exams had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type and was held for a duration of 90 minutes covering 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.