CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Coming This Week, 5 Important Points For Students

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE 10th, 12th result 2021: 5 important points

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare Class 12 final results this week. The board is also likely to declare Class 10 results soon. The extended deadline for schools to prepare Class 12 results was July 25 and the results can be expected anytime soon. The Supreme Court of India had also directed state and central boards to declare Class 12 results by July 31. CBSE 10th, 12th result 2021 will be available on the official website of the board and on other digital platforms. Here are five points students should know about this year’s board results:

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here

The official website for CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2021 is cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from this, digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app will also host the results. There is no clarity yet on what will be the login credentials to download results from these platforms but the result notification should mention how to check results online. The results may also be available via SMS, IVRS and the UMANG app.

CBSE pass certificates, marksheets and migration certificates will be available on the DigiLocker platform. Students can download their documents from the app or the website by clicking on ‘CBSE’ under the ‘Education’ section. Notably, the board will issue hard copies of migration certificates only on request. Otherwise, students can download it from DigiLocker.

After CBSE Class 12 results, universities will start the undergraduate admission process. The Delhi University has said it will begin UG admission registration on August 2. The University Grants Commission in its 2021-22 guidelines said the universities will start UG admissions once Class 12 results are out, and complete the process by September-end. Classes for fresh batches will begin in September.

There will also be an optional exam for CBSE students. Class 10 and Class 12 students who are not happy with CBSE’s alternative assessment scheme and want to improve their results can take it. Along with CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results, the board is expected to announce the details of the optional exam.