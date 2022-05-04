CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Mathematics Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Prescribed Books

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE term 2 Class 10 Maths exam will be conducted tomorrow

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Sample Paper: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 Mathematics term 2 exam 2022 tomorrow, May 5, 2022. CBSE 10th term 2 Maths exam 2022 will be starting from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. CBSE will conduct both Maths Standard and Maths Basic exams tomorrow. CBSE commenced Class 10 term 2 exams on April 26, 2022 all over the country. The exams will be continued till May 24, 2022 for CBSE Class 10 students.

Central Board of Secondary Education term 2 Mathematics exam for both Basic and Standard will have total 40 marks each. Two hours time will be provided to the students to complete the examination. Take a look at the general instruction of the Maths question paper below.

CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Mathematics Exam (Standard, Basic): Question Paper Instruction

The question paper will consist of 14 questions divided into 3 sections- A, B and C.

Section A comprises of 6 questions of 2 marks each. The internal choice will be provided in two questions.

Section B comprises of 4 questions of 3 marks each. The internal choice will be provided in one question.

Section C comprises of 4 questions of 4 marks each. An internal choice will be provided in one question. It will contain two case study-based questions.

CBSE Term 2 10th Mathematics Standard Sample Paper: Direct Link

CBSE Term 2 10th Mathematics Basic Sample Paper: Direct Link

CBSE Class 10 term 2 Mathematics exam contains chapters such as Algebra (12 marks), Geometry(15 marks) Mensuration (9 marks) Statistics and Probability (4 marks).

CBSE Term 2 10th Mathematics Prescribed Books