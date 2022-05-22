  • Home
CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Computer Application Exam Tomorrow; Checklist For Students

The CBSE Computer Application exam will be based on the sample paper pattern provided by the board at cbseacademic.nic.in. The CBSE Computer Application exam will be held for a duration of two hours between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 22, 2022 6:40 pm IST

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application term 2 exam tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Class 10 term 2 Computer Application exam will be conducted tomorrow, May 23. The CBSE Computer Application exam will be based on the sample paper pattern provided by the board at cbseacademic.nic.in. The CBSE Computer Application exam will be held for a duration of two hours between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. The total marks for Computer Application for term 2 CBSE 2022 exam is 35 marks. 15 minutes of reading time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper. Students will be required to reach the examination centre at the reporting time as mentioned in the CBSE term 2 board exam 2022 admit card.

Candidates taking the CBSE term 2 board exams 2022 will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.

CBSE Term 2 Computer Application: Exam Pattern

  • The Computer Application question paper will contain three sections A, B and C. Each section is compulsory.

  • Section A will have four questions of short answer type. Each question is of 2 marks. Internal choice will be provided in one question.

  • Section B will have three questions of Long Answer Type-I (LA-I). Each question is of three marks. Internal choice is provided in 1 question.

  • Section C will have two questions of Long Answer Type-II (LA-II). Each question is of 4 marks.

CBSE Computer Science Class 10 Term 2 Sample Paper: Direct Link

