CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2021 Released

CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the result of Class 10 term 1 examinations on Saturday, March 12. Students can access their 10th term 1 result on the official websites-- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The board will release the scorecards of term 1 exams held in November-December 2021 and not release exam results as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final CBSE result for the academic year 2021-22 will be announced at the end of term 2 scheduled to be held in March-April 2022.

Students who have their accounts on DigiLocker can also access their Class 12 CBSE scorecards there. DigiLocker will also notify the students on their registered contact numbers or email Ids of their CBSE scorecards once they are released.

In view of the Covid situation and the uncertainties associated, CBSE is holding the board exams in two terms for the 2021-22 academic session. While the first term was held in November-December 2021, the second term is scheduled for March-April 2022.

Last year, the overall pass percentage in class 10 was recorded at 99.4 per cent. Students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent in order to get a passing certificate from the board. For details on CBSE Class 10, 12 results, please visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.