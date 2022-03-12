CBSE Class 10 term 1 result 2021 has been declared (representational)

CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021-22: The CBSE term 1 result 2021 has been declared for Class 10 board examination. The Central Board of Secondary Education has sent the CBSE Class 10 term 1 marksheets to the respective schools. Schools will be able to collate and share the marks scored by the CBSE Class 10 students once they download and process the result. "Dear Principal, please find enclosed performance of term 1 examination for session 2021-22 of school code for class 10 in attachment," the CBSE mail read, as shared by a school with Careers360. CBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared LIVE

CBSE students can access their Class 10 term 1 results on the official websites - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, once released. Meanwhile, there is no update on CBSE Class 12 term 1 result as yet.

Candidates must note that the board will release the scorecards of term 1 exams held in November-December 2021 and not release exam results as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final CBSE result for the academic year 2021-22 will be announced at the end of term 2 scheduled to be held in March-April 2022.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has released the term 2 date sheets for the class 10 exam. The class 10 exam will be held from April 26 to May 24, the detail datesheet is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

According to the CBSE schedule, the major exams like English will be held on April 27, Maths on May 5, Science- May 10, Hindi- May 18, Computer Application- May 23. The class 10 exam will be held in a single shift from 10:30 AM- 12:30 PM.