CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exams LIVE: Major Papers Start Today; Admit Card, Guidelines On OMR Sheet
CBSE Term 1 Exams LIVE: The first day of the CBSE Class 10 term 1 exams starting from today will be held for the Social Science paper from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10th term 1 exams from today, November 30. The first day of CBSE Class 10 term 1 exam will start with the Social Science paper from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 10 term 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions. CBSE Class 10 exams will continue till December 11.
Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!
Students will be required to carry the CBSE term 1 admit cards along with them. CBSE will hold board exams in OMR sheets for the first time. Students will be required to darken the correct option using a black or blue point pen only. Use of pencil is not allowed during exams.
Follow CBSE 2021-22 term 1 exam live updates.
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Exams LIVE: The first day of the CBSE Class 10 term 1 exams starting from today will be held for the Social Science paper from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes.
CBSE Admit Card 2021
Follow these steps to download CBSE Admit Card Class 10:
- Go to cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in
- Click on the link for Class 10 term 1 admit card
- Login with the required details -- user id and password
- Download and take printout of the admit card
Date sheet of Class 10 2021 CBSE
Barred items in CBSE board exam 2021
The barred items in CBSE board exam 2021 include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
CBSE Term 1 Exam For Class 10 Major Papers Begins Today
CBSE Term 1 Exam: Term 1 major paper will start from 11:30 am and students will be required to report at their respective exam center 30 minutes before the exam time.