CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exams LIVE: Major Papers Start Today; Admit Card, Guidelines On OMR Sheet

CBSE term 1 exams for major papers begin today (representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10th term 1 exams from today, November 30. The first day of CBSE Class 10 term 1 exam will start with the Social Science paper from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 10 term 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions. CBSE Class 10 exams will continue till December 11.

Students will be required to carry the CBSE term 1 admit cards along with them. CBSE will hold board exams in OMR sheets for the first time. Students will be required to darken the correct option using a black or blue point pen only. Use of pencil is not allowed during exams.

