  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exams LIVE: Major Papers Start Today; Admit Card, Guidelines On OMR Sheet
Live

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exams LIVE: Major Papers Start Today; Admit Card, Guidelines On OMR Sheet

CBSE Term 1 Exams LIVE: The first day of the CBSE Class 10 term 1 exams starting from today will be held for the Social Science paper from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 30, 2021 8:47 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 1 Exam For Class 10 Major Papers Begins Today
CBSE Term 1 Exam Tomorrow; Guidelines On OMR Sheet, Reporting Time
CBSE Term 1 Major Exams From November 30: 10 Important Guidelines To Follow In Exam Centre
CBSE Board Exams In A Month; All You Need To Know About Exam Pattern
CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2022: Term 1 Papers From November 30
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet Tomorrow; Download Sample Paper, Syllabus
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exams LIVE: Major Papers Start Today; Admit Card, Guidelines On OMR Sheet
CBSE term 1 exams for major papers begin today (representational)
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10th term 1 exams from today, November 30. The first day of CBSE Class 10 term 1 exam will start with the Social Science paper from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 10 term 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions. CBSE Class 10 exams will continue till December 11.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free! 

Students will be required to carry the CBSE term 1 admit cards along with them. CBSE will hold board exams in OMR sheets for the first time. Students will be required to darken the correct option using a black or blue point pen only. Use of pencil is not allowed during exams.

Follow CBSE 2021-22 term 1 exam live updates.

Live updates

CBSE Term 1 Exams LIVE: The first day of the CBSE Class 10 term 1 exams starting from today will be held for the Social Science paper from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes.

08:47 AM IST
Nov. 30, 2021

CBSE Admit Card 2021

Follow these steps to download CBSE Admit Card Class 10:

  1. Go to cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in
  2. Click on the link for Class 10 term 1 admit card
  3. Login with the required details -- user id and password
  4. Download and take printout of the admit card


08:44 AM IST
Nov. 30, 2021

Date sheet of Class 10 2021 CBSE

oecms cbse, map work for class 10 cbse 2020-21 pdf, sample paper of english class 12 cbse 2021-22, cbse class 10 social science question paper 2020 set 1, cbse term 1 exam date 2021 class 12, quasi federal meaning, barred items in cbse board exam 2021, cbse new update, map questions for class 10 term 1, population of sri lankan tamils is concentrated in __ region of sri lanka, which of the following treaty recognized greece as an independent nation?, important maps for class 10 cbseCBSE Exam, Class 10 datesheet (Image: cbse.gov.in)

08:37 AM IST
Nov. 30, 2021

Barred items in CBSE board exam 2021

The barred items in CBSE board exam 2021 include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

08:30 AM IST
Nov. 30, 2021

CBSE Term 1 Exam For Class 10 Major Papers Begins Today

CBSE Term 1 Exam: Term 1 major paper will start from 11:30 am and students will be required to report at their respective exam center 30 minutes before the exam time.

Read More

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Exam For Class 10 Major Papers Begins Today
CBSE Term 1 Exam For Class 10 Major Papers Begins Today
NEET Counselling 2021 Live News: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
Live | NEET Counselling 2021 Live News: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
NVS Admission 2022: Application Deadline Extended For JNV Class 6 Selection Test
NVS Admission 2022: Application Deadline Extended For JNV Class 6 Selection Test
Maharashtra Schools To Run In Shifts, For 3-4 Hours: Varsha Gaikwad On Covid Guidelines
Maharashtra Schools To Run In Shifts, For 3-4 Hours: Varsha Gaikwad On Covid Guidelines
CBSE Term 1 Exam Tomorrow; Guidelines On OMR Sheet, Reporting Time
CBSE Term 1 Exam Tomorrow; Guidelines On OMR Sheet, Reporting Time
.......................... Advertisement ..........................