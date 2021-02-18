  • Home
The CBSE Class 10 exams will commence on May 4 and conclude on June 7 with Computer Application paper. The revised syllabus for all subjects of CBSE Class 10 has been released on the official website- cbse.nic.in. Below is the list of deleted topics for Computer Application paper.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 18, 2021 4:09 pm IST

New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 10 exams will commence on May 4 and conclude on June 7 with Computer Application paper. Considering the harsh impact of COVID-19 pandemic on education as the schools have remained shut for more than 10 months, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent for Classes 9 to 12. Though online teaching continued across the nation, underprivileged sections were still impacted due to lack of digital devices in rural and remote areas.

Earlier last year, the Education Minister had announced a reduction of 30 per cent of the CBSE syllabus. The revised syllabus for all subjects of CBSE Class 10 has been released on the official websites- cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in.

List Of Deleted Topics In English

This deduction in the syllabus has been made only for the current academic year. All the CBSE students must go through this latest syllabus to understand the structure and study accordingly.

List Of Deleted Syllabus Of Class 10 Computer Application

Unit 4: Scratch or Python (Theory and Practical)

Alternative 1: Scratch

  • Revision of the basics of Scratch
  • Sprite, tempo, variables, and events • Coordinates and conditionals
  • Drawing with iteration
  • Update variables repeatedly, iterative development, ask and answer blocks
  • Create games, animated images, stories and songs

OR Alternative 2: Python

  • Revision of Python basics
  • Conditionals: if, if-else statements
  • Loops: for, while (e.g., sum of first 10 natural numbers)
  • Practice simple programs
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021
