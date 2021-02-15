CBSE Class 10 Syllabus: Deleted Portion For Board Exam 2021

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the syllabus of Class 10 by 30 per cent for the current academic session 2020-2021. The decision to cut down the syllabus was taken to reduce the burden on students as the schools had remained shut for over 11 months, and many students couldn’t attend the online classes. The revised syllabus for all the subjects has been released on the official websites- cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in. In addition to the revised syllabus, CBSE has also released sample papers and marking scheme for the board exams 2021 at the official site.

Students can refer to the subject-wise list of deleted topics given below and get an understanding of the course they have to cover for the upcoming board exams 2021.

Central Board of Secondary Education had revised the CBSE syllabus 2021 for Classes 9 to 12. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the reduction in the CBSE board exam syllabus 2021 by 30 per cent in July 2020.

According to a circular issued by CBSE director (academics), Joseph Emmanuel, “The Board has decided to revise the syllabi for classes 9-12 for the academic session 2020-21. Considering the importance of achieving the level of learning, the syllabus has been rationalised to the extent possible by retaining the core concepts.”

The board had ensured that the core concepts of all the subjects are intact even after the reduction in the CBSE syllabus 2021.

Reduced Syllabus Of Class 10 CBSE 2020-21: How To Download

All those who wish to download the CBSE syllabus pdf 2021 files from the official site can follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the CBSE official website- cbseacademic.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, from the menu bar, click on the ‘Curriculum’ link and open the link to revised CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2021. A new page will open.

3. Open the tab of Class 10 and choose the subject.

4. Click on the subject name to download class 10 board exam 2021 syllabus of that subject. Thus, students can access CBSE class 10 syllabus 2021 pdf download for all subjects.

5. Take a printout of the reduced syllabus of Class 10 CBSE 2021.