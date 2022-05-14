CBSE Class 10 Social Science Today; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow

CBSE term 2 Social Science exam today from 10:30 am

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Social Science paper on Saturday, May 14. The Class 10 Social Science paper will be 40 marks and will be conducted for a duration of two hours from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The Social Science paper will have four units carrying 10 marks each. The chapters are India and the Contemporary World -1, Contemporary India – 1, Democratic Politics – 1, Economics.

The students will get their question paper 15 minutes before the exams. They need to follow the instructions carefully at the question paper, the answer booklets should contain UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet. The candidates can only use black or blue ballpoint pen to make entries on the answer booklet.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situations, students need to reach the exam centre on time and follow the guidelines properly. They need to maintain social distancing and should carry hand sanitisers and face masks.

Over 35 lakh students appeared for the Class 10, 12 exams which will be concluded in June.