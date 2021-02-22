CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus: List Of Deleted Topics
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced 30 percent of the syllabus of Class 10 Social Science paper. It has uploaded the revised Class 10 Social Science syllabus on its official website cbseacademic.in. Social Science curriculum is majorly based on History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. There will be some elements of Sociology and Commerce as well.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper will be conducted on May 27 as per the board exams date sheet. The Class 10 students can download the revised Social Science paper from the website.
Steps to download the CBSE Class 10 Social Science syllabus
Step 1 Visit the official website cbseacademic.nic
Step 2 On the homepage, from the menu bar, click on the ‘Curriculum’ link and open the link of revised CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2021. A new page will open.
Step 3 Open the tab of Class 10 and click on Social Science tab
Step 4 View the deleted topics of Class 10 social science and other exam-related instructions
Step 5 Download the Class 10 reduced syllabus in PDF format
Deleted Social Science theory topics
Unit 1 - India and the Contemporary World – II
Section 2 : Livelihoods, Economies and Societies
Chapter 3: The Making of a Global World
Chapter 4: The Age of Industrialisation
Section 3: Everyday Life, Culture and Politics
Chapter 5: Print Culture and the Modern World
UNIT 2: Contemporary India - II (GEOGRAPHY)
Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife
Chapter 3: Water Resources (Only map questions will be asked)
Chapter 5: Mineral and Energy Resources (Only map questions will be asked)
UNIT 3: Democratic Politics –II (POLITICAL SCIENCE)
Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity
Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste
Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements
Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy