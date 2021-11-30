CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Analysis: 'Paper Was Balanced, Question No. 40 Has Same Choices'

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Check CBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis

CBSE 10th Social Science Paper Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Social Science paper on Tuesday, November 30, the first day of the class 10 major exam. The candidates appeared in the exam reviewed the paper as moderate and balanced, with some questions were found to be twisted. Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School said that the candidates who appeared in the exam mentioned that some questions were a bit twisted, but overall it was a moderate paper. "The paper was balanced. Question number 40 in the paper had same choices," the principal said.

Swapnil Gupta, a class 10 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Masjid Moth reviewed the paper as balanced. According to the candidate, "The questions were quite easy. One who solved NCERT well, can expect a good score." Another candidate, Sanand Agarwal from Delhi Public School said, ""The paper was quite easy. There were some twisted questions, but overall its a balanced paper."

The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. The candidates can only use black or blue point pen to darken the correct option. The candidates will appear for their Science paper on December 2. Home Science paper will be held on December 3 followed by Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic which will be held on December 4, as per datesheets.

The CBSE class 10 term 1 exam will be concluded on December 11.