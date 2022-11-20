CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper, Marking Scheme For 2022-23 Board Exam

CBSE Class 10 Science sample paper and marking scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 board exams for the academic session 2022-23 next year in February 2023. The board will soon release the complete date sheets on its official website-- cbseacademic.nic.in. CBSE has already released the subject-wise sample papers for Class 10 along with their marking scheme and paper pattern. Students can practice these sample papers to acquaint themselves with the latest paper pattern and to obtain good CGPA scores.

Also See: CBSE Class 10th Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Science is one of the high-scoring and important subject from students' aspects. With the help of the CBSE Class 10 Science sample papers, a student will know about the exam format, topics and the type of questions that might be asked in the CBSE board exam 2023. The duration of the CBSE Class 10 board exam will be 3 hours and the question paper will be of 80 marks.

CBSE Class 10 Science Paper: Marking Scheme

The CBSE Science Class 10 question paper will contain 39 questions divided among five sections -- A, B,C D and E.

Section A consists of 20 objective type questions carrying 1 mark each.

Section B consists of 6 Very Short questions carrying 02 marks each.

Section C consists of 7 Short Answer type questions carrying 03 marks each.

Section D consists of 3 Long Answer type questions carrying 05 marks each.

Section E consists of 3 source-based/case-based units of assessment of 04 marks each with sub-parts.

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2023: Sample Paper || Marking Scheme