CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis: 'Paper Was Balanced, NCERT Based'; Answer Key To Be Released Soon

CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Science paper on Thursday, December 2, the students who have appeared in the exam reviewed the paper as balanced and easy. As per the students and teachers, the questions were NCERT based. Vimmi Baleja, TGT Science, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini said that the paper was balanced, questions were NCERT based. "There were good number of questions from both physics and chemistry. The physics was mostly numerical based, while both the sections had a bit tricky questions." "There was a question electron dot diagram in chemistry which students found a bit challenging," according to the teacher.

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School said, ""The students found the Science paper balanced and moderate. The questions were totally NCERT based. Since there were questions based on the activities given in the lesson, the students who would have waded through them would have benefitted."

Akshay Gupta, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student said that the paper was balanced and easy. "The questions were NCERT based, as such there were no difficulties in the paper," the student said.

CBSE will release the Class 10 Science term 1 2022 answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal.

The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. The candidates can only use black or blue point pen to darken the correct option. The students will appear for the Home Science paper will be held on December 3 followed by Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic which will be held on December 4, as per datesheets. The CBSE class 10 term 1 exam will be concluded on December 11.