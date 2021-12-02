CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis 2021 By Expert

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Check CBSE Class 10 Science paper analysis

CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis 2021: The teachers have analysed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 Science paper held on Thursday, December 2 as balanced and easy. Neetu Kapoor, Principal, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt reviewed the paper as of moderately difficult. "The questions were mostly NCERT based. Section A was mostly knowledge and understanding based. Section B was understanding and application based. Section C was easy, but not direct." The students can expect scores between 32 to 36, the teacher mentioned.

Vimmi Baleja, TGT Science, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini said that the paper was balanced, questions were NCERT based. "There were good number of questions from both physics and chemistry. The physics was mostly numerical based, while both the sections had a bit tricky questions." "There was a question electron dot diagram in chemistry which students found a bit challenging," according to the teacher.

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School said, ""The students found the Science paper balanced and moderate. The questions were totally NCERT based. Since there were questions based on the activities given in the lesson, the students who would have waded through them would have benefitted."

"We are in the process of downloading the answer key. We can only make a comment on the exams after that. The whole process was smooth and we had no issues apart from the CBSE App. There is some problem with the app and we are unable to go past step 1. There are 3 more steps to complete but the app is stuck on step 1. So, we are not uploading any photographs as of now," said the Vice Principal of an RPVV in Delhi.

CBSE will release the Class 10 Science term 1 2022 answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. The candidates can only use black or blue point pen to darken the correct option. The students will appear for the Home Science paper will be held on December 3 followed by Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic which will be held on December 4, as per datesheets. The CBSE class 10 term 1 exam will be concluded on December 11.