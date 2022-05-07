CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Exam Analysis: Paper Was "Easy And Scoring"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions
CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Exam Analysis 2022: The students who appeared in the Central Board of Secondary Education term 2 Class 10 Sanskrit paper reviewed it as easy and scoring.
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Exam Analysis 2022: The CBSE term 2 Class 10 Sanskrit exam 2022 was conducted on Saturday, May 7. The students who appeared in the Central Board of Secondary Education term 2 Class 10 Sanskrit paper reviewed it as easy and scoring. CBSE Term 2 Sanskrit exam for Class 10 was of 40 marks, and held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Latest: Free Download CBSE Class 10th Term 2 Sample Papers (All Subjects). Click Here
Latest: Last Minute Board Exams Revision/Study Tips that Actually Works, Get it Here
Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th {for Science, Arts, & Commerce Students}. Download Here.
According to the teachers and experts, the ICSE English paper was easy, well-balanced, and as per the given syllabus. Dr Shipra Das, Sanskrit Teacher, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, said, "The paper was NCERT-based and easy to attempt. It was as per the sample papers and the given syllabus. The students were satisfied as the paper was easy and scoring. Students were happy as overall it was a good paper according to them."