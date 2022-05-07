CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Exam Analysis: Paper Was "Easy And Scoring"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions

Image credit: Shutterstock Check CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit exam analysis here

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Exam Analysis 2022: The CBSE term 2 Class 10 Sanskrit exam 2022 was conducted on Saturday, May 7. The students who appeared in the Central Board of Secondary Education term 2 Class 10 Sanskrit paper reviewed it as easy and scoring. CBSE Term 2 Sanskrit exam for Class 10 was of 40 marks, and held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Latest: Free Download CBSE Class 10th Term 2 Sample Papers (All Subjects). Click Here

Latest: Last Minute Board Exams Revision/Study Tips that Actually Works, Get it Here Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th {for Science, Arts, & Commerce Students}. Download Here.



According to the teachers and experts, the ICSE English paper was easy, well-balanced, and as per the given syllabus. Dr Shipra Das, Sanskrit Teacher, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, said, "The paper was NCERT-based and easy to attempt. It was as per the sample papers and the given syllabus. The students were satisfied as the paper was easy and scoring. Students were happy as overall it was a good paper according to them."

Ms Archana Mishra, HOD Hindi / Sanskrit, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, said, "The Sanskrit was a well-balanced paper. The second section, that is the letter section was a bit tricky and the questions were a little difficult in comparison to the knowledge and ability of the children, while the questions given at the back of the chapter in the text were easy to comprehend. Picture comprehension was easy for students to attempt. Students were able to finish their paper well on time and were glad and satisfied with their performance and were hopeful to score well.





"The paper could be attempted easily in 120 minutes. The pattern of the paper was entirely the same as that of the latest sample paper provided by CBSE," she added.