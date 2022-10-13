CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper Of Social Science Here; Marking Scheme, Key Points

CBSE sample paper 2023 Social Science

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) website -- cbseacademic.nic.in is hosting the sample papers and their marking schemes for the 2023 board exams. The CBSE Class 10 Social Science sample papers consist of the specimen questions and the format in which 2023 board exams will be conducted.

The CBSE Class 10 sample paper 2022-23 Social Science question paper comprises six sections – A, B, C, D, E and F. There are 37 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory. The maximum mark for Social Science is 80 and candidates will be provided with time duration of three hours.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Papers: Key Points

Section A – Multiple choice questions of one mark each (Questions 1 to 20)

Section B – Questions from 21 to 24 will be Very Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 2 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 40 words

Section C from question number 25 to 29 will have to be answered within 60 words (Short Answer Type Questions) and will carry three marks each

Section D – Questions from 30 to 33 are long answer type questions, carrying 5 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 120 words.

Section-E - Questions from 34 to 36 are case-based questions with three sub questions and are of 4 marks each

Section F – Question is map based, carrying 5 marks with two parts, from History (2 marks) and one from Geography (3 marks)

As per the CBSE sample paper Social Science, there is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted.