CBSE Class 10 Results Delayed, Now Expected In July

CBSE 10th result likely in July

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely now declare the results of cancelled Class 10 board exams in July. CBSE had earlier announced that the entire exercise of tabulation of marks will be completed by June 11 and the result will be declared by the third week of June. However, now when the board has extended the date to upload the CBSE Class 10 marks by the schools till June 30, students can now expect their Class 10 results of the cancelled board exams in July. The decision to extend the timeline has been taken in view of the lockdown in several states due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure safety of teachers and staff members.

While announcing the extension Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE said: "CBSE accords highest priority to safety and health of teachers. Keeping in view the situation of pandemic, lockdown in states and safety of teachers and other staff members of affiliated schools, the board has decided to extend the dates."

"The marks will have to be submitted to the board by June 30. For rest of the activities, the result committees can make their own schedule based on the scheme provided by CBSE, " he added.

A CBSE statement issued earlier said: “All schools have been requested to upload the marks of Internal Assessment latest by 11th June, 2021..adhere to the timelines for submission of marks of internal assessment for the purpose of compilation and declaration of results tentatively by the third week of June 2021.”

Due to COVID-19, CBSE had earlier announced the cancellation of Class 10th board exams taking students’ safety and well-being into consideration.

Assessment Criteria

The students of Class 10 will be assessed out of maximum of 100 marks for each subject. As per the CBSE assessment policy, 20 marks are for internal assessment and 80 marks are for year-end board examinations.

If any candidate did not appear in any of the assessment tests conducted by the school, the school may also conduct an offline/online or a telephonic one to one assessment and record documentary evidences. The student, the board said, may be assessed objectively on that basis by the school out of maximum marks of each subject.