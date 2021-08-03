  • Home
CBSE Class 10 Results To Be Declared Shortly. Here's How To Check

CBSE Class 10th result will be released today on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.gov.in websites. Students need to login to the result websites using their roll number.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 3, 2021 11:18 am IST | Source: PTI

CBSE Class 10 result will be released on the official CBSE results portal at cbseresults.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 results on Tuesday, according to officials. "The results will be announced at 12 noon today," a senior official said. The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

CBSE Class 10th result will be released today on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.gov.in websites. Students need to login to the result websites using their roll number. The marks sheet, pass certificate and migration certificate of students will be sent by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to the Digilockers, where they can access it after the declaration of the results.

CBSE 10th result live

The CBSE result websites are hosted by the National Informatics Centre which says, “The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately.”

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: How To Check

CBSE 10th results will be available on the official result portal cbseresults.nic.in. Different private portals may also CBSE Class 10 results. However, candidates should check their results on the official website for authentication. To check CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 from the official websites, follow these steps:

  1. Go to the official CBSE results portal at cbseresults.nic.in

  2. Click on the ‘CBSE 10th results’ link. It will redirect you to the login window.

  3. Enter your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID

  4. Submit and download CBSE 10th result.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 CBSE 10th Result 2021
