CBSE Class 10 Results To Be Declared Shortly. Here's How To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 results on Tuesday, according to officials. "The results will be announced at 12 noon today," a senior official said. The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

CBSE Class 10th result will be released today on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.gov.in websites. Students need to login to the result websites using their roll number. The marks sheet, pass certificate and migration certificate of students will be sent by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to the Digilockers, where they can access it after the declaration of the results.

The CBSE result websites are hosted by the National Informatics Centre which says, “The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately.”

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: How To Check

CBSE 10th results will be available on the official result portal cbseresults.nic.in. Different private portals may also CBSE Class 10 results. However, candidates should check their results on the official website for authentication.