The Delhi government has asked its schools to follow CBSE notification for tabulation of marks of Class 10 students

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday asked the government-run and aided schools to follow CBSE notification for the tabulation of marks for the 2020-21 academic session, during which Class 10 board exams have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE announced alternative evaluation criteria on May 1 for the students of Class 10 and the Delhi government’s directions are based on the same.

According to the CBSE’s marking scheme, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the student’s performance in various tests or exams conducted throughout the year.

The Delhi government has instructed its schools to evaluate Class 10 students on the basis of their performances in the pre-board and internal assessment exams held during the academic year 2020-21. For those who have not attended one or more of their pre-board examinations, the government has asked schools to conduct one-to-one assessment telephonically to prepare their final results in the absence of board examinations.

“If any student has not appeared in any one or more than one subject(s) of the Pre Board examinations 2021, the school may conduct one to one assessment of such students telephonically as per guidelines of the CBSE and record documentary evidence to certify the marks recommendations. The students may be assessed objectively out of maximum marks of each subject,” the circular said.

“Due to cancellation of the Board examinations, the assessment of 80 marks will be done by the school based on the marks scored by the students in Pre Board examination conducted centrally in the months of March and April 2021,” it added.

Furthermore, in line with CBSE’s directive, the Delhi government has asked its schools to constitute a ‘Result Committee’ for finalizing the results.

“Result Committee will also ensure that the marks of students moderated on the basis of Pre Board Examinations are aligned with the Broad Distribution of marks provided by CBSE,” the notice said.

The Delhi government had earlier urged the CBSE to review the timeline for compiling Class 10 board exam results since many of its teachers are involved in COVID-19 duties and schools are being used as vaccination centres.

The CBSE has said that the marks for Class 10 students will have to be submitted by schools by June 11 and the result will be declared by June 20.

Referring to the same, the Delhi government said, “All the Heads of Govt. Schools are advised to complete the process of preparing the Class 10 result as per the schedule circulated by CBSE as far as possible," the notice said.