CBSE Class 10 Result Tomorrow

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 14, 2020 12:41 pm IST

New Delhi:

CBSE will declare the class 10 result tomorrow. The result will be released on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has confirmed that the CBSE Class 10 result will be declared tomorrow.

The CBSE Class 10 result be declared on the basis of the new assessment scheme.

"For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," the board has said.

"For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," he said.

For students who have appeared for only one or two exams, the assessment will be based on practical work and class projects. Such students, who are mainly from Delhi, also have the option of taking the written exams at a later date.

CBSE Class 10 pass certificate and mark sheet will be sent to the DigiLocker accounts.

So far, CBSE has declared Class 12 result. 88.78% students have passed the exam. The performance of girls have been better than boys.

